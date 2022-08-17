‘We’ll have to talk about it’: Matt Rhule’s eye-opening take on Panthers potentially cutting Kenny Robinson after multiple practice ejections

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have fought one another in back-to-back practices now. The fights have occurred during the teams’ join practices together. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson has been right in the middle of both brawls. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule discussed what he saw from Robinson during Wednesday’s fight, per Pro Football Talk.

“We sent Kenny (Robinson) off the field,” Rhule said. “I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player. That’s not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There were some good, clean hits, but we don’t stand over someone and taunt them.”

Rhule continued by discussing Kenny Robinson’s future with the Panthers after getting ejected from practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Two days now that practice was affected by a guy,” Rule replied after being asked if Robinson could end up being cut as a result of his actions. “We’ll have to talk about it.”

If the Panthers don’t cut Robinson, he will be on extremely thin ice moving forward. The 23-year old safety features plenty of talent. It would be a shame if he lost his job due to a couple preseason brawls. But Matt Rhule and the Panthers may be forced into making a difficult decision.

Rhule would surely prefer to keep Robinson. But he also doesn’t want distractions for the team.

The Panthers and Patriots are scheduled to play each other in an upcoming preseason game. It will be a highly-viewed matchup given the bad blood involved.