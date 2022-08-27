Denzel Mims wants out. The 24-year-old made this abundantly clear after demanding a trade from the New York Jets. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Mims since this rather unexpected development, and at this point, it seems that he could be headed to the Carolina Panthers.

Mims played under Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during their time together in Baylor, and it does seem that both of them have fond memories of each other. According to Panthers insider Joe Person, Carolina has already been in contact with the Jets for a potential trade deal:

Panthers have called about Jets WR Denzel Mims, per league sources. Mims had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Matt Rhule at Baylor. GM Scott Fitterer has said Panthers will be in on every deal. So Mims interest not surprising, esp. given his connection to Rhule.

Panthers have called about Jets WR Denzel Mims, per league sources. Mims had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Matt Rhule at Baylor.

GM Scott Fitterer has said Panthers will be in on every deal. So Mims interest not surprising, esp. given his connection to Rhule. (1/2) — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 26, 2022

Mims did not exactly have the best start to his career with the Jets. Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver hasn’t been able to make a significant impact in New York. He feels that he’s done all that he can with the Jets and he now wants a fresh start. Whether or not he gets this with Rhule and the Panthers, however, remains to be seen.

At the moment, Carolina has DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson on their roster, so a move to the Panthers doesn’t necessarily mean that Mims will get much more run than he did with the Jets. Nevertheless, new quarterback Baker Mayfield could get all the depth he can, so Denzel Mims could actually fit the bill for the Panthers.