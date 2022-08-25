Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets amid slow start to NFL career

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has formally requested a trade.

The Jets added Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Baylor pass catcher is now ready to move on.

Denzel Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement on Mims’ behalf. Slavin stated, “It’s just time. Denzel tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.”

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Slavin continued, saying, “We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Denzel Mims has appeared in 20 career games during his two seasons with the Jets. He has started 11 games, recording 31 total receptions, 490 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns.

The Jets have put together a young, but talented wide receiver room. The group is led by second-year pass catcher Elijah Moore and Ohio State rookie Garrett Wilson. Veteran receivers Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios also stand in Mims’ way to getting on the field.

If Mims can head into the 2022 season 100% healthy, he could be a legitimate contributor. But the Jets have depth at wide receiver, and he may not fit into what the team has planned.