Published November 13, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic have been without Gary Harris in the lineup since the start of the season as he’s been recovering from off-season knee surgery. But according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Harris is getting close to making his 2022-23 season debut.

Now in his ninth year in the NBA, Gary Harris has been a dependable scoring threat throughout his career. He holds career averages of 11.8 points per game and 44.8 percent shooting from the field. He’s also become one of the NBA’s better three-point shooters with a career-mark of 36.3 percent.

Harris was initially traded to the Magic during the 2020-21 season from the Denver Nuggets where he had spent the first six seasons of his career. After arriving in the trade, Harris put up 10.2 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the three-point line over the course of 20 games. Last season in his first full season with the Magic, Harris averaged 10.2 points and shot 43.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range.

Harris’ potential return to the lineup would be welcome news for the Magic who find themselves 20th in the NBA in three-point percentage at 33.9 percent. The Magic’s top three-point shooter this season in terms of sample size is Terrance Ross at 42.3 percent in about four attempts per game. Harris has career mark of 4.2 three-point attempts per game.

The Magic do have RJ Hampton and Bol Bol shooting over 50 percent from the three-point line but both of those players take less than two attempts per game. The Magic have gotten off to a poor start and currently sit at 4-9. They have been playing better as of late, however, having won three of their last five games and one of those losses was a three-point loss in overtime.