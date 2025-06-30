It looks like the Orlando Magic don't have a problem going all in this offseason, and they're prepared to make a run in the Eastern Conference for years to come. Their first order of business was acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, and he'll add another dynamic to the team that has been missing.

The Magic added talent throughout the draft in both rounds, and it's evident that they're trying to stay young while also competing. Free agency is next, and the next line of business is adding more depth behind the starting lineup. After trading away Cole Anthony, backup guard is a need for the team, and there are rumors they may be interested in one of Bane's former teammates, according to Jake Fischer.

“Sources say that the Orlando Magic are among the teams to express interest in Jones, who played alongside new Magic marquee acquisition Desmond Bane for three seasons in Memphis. Bane posted on Twitter in April 2024 that ‘doors [are] always open' for a reunification with Jones,” Fischer wrote.

Jones has been a solid backup and starter in his career, as he just spent time with the Phoenix Suns last season. He was solid in his role, but with the up-and-down season that they had, he wasn't able to fully flourish. With the Magic, he may be able to thrive in their offense and be a key part of the bench.

Magic making roster moves ahead of free agency

The Magic recently made some decisions on some of their key players, as they've declined the team options on Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan. Wagner, who is the brother of Franz Wagner, was having one of his best seasons of his career before tearing his ACL during the year.

For Houstan, he's been with the Magic for three seasons but has only appeared in 168 total games and averaged 4.1 points per outing. He shot a career-high 40.1 percent from the 3-point line in the 2024-2025 season, and only reached double figures just eight times this year.

It's not certain if the Magic will let both players walk or will they re-sign them to different deals, but the team has shown that they are looking to make an upgrade wherever they can. With the Eastern Conference looking open for the taking next season, the Magic are pushing all their chips to the front.