Filmmaker behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem, Jeff Rowe enters a multi-year first-look deal with Paramount Animation.
Rowe directed and co-wrote the film featuring our green heroes, Variety reports. This deal likely happened due to the feature's success, considering part of the deal is a sequel to Mutant Mayhem. Beyond just the turtles, Jeff co-wrote and co-directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which was nominated for an Academy Award.
Paramount's deal with Jeff Rowe
What's all included is pretty expansive. It covers development and directing services. His producing and executive producing on animation and live-action were also part of this.
Mutant Mayhem brought in a whopping $181 million worldwide box office. It also had great reviews and sparked a lot of toy sales, which Paramount's consumer product business is a part of.
Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, “Jeff has been an instrumental force and excellent partner in breathing new life into our iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. I am proud of the work we've done together, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the next evolution of our incredible collaboration.”
As for what the director thinks, he said, “Working with Paramount and having the opportunity to reinvent the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters has been a dream come true. I'm grateful to Ramsey and the entire team for this opportunity. It's also my understanding that this deal will pay me in money instead of pizza, and I think that's gonna be a real game-changer.”
Jeff Rowe should have some good things on the way for audiences with this new deal. We'll anxiously await and see what he brings to the table.