Another change could be coming to WWE Friday Night SmackDown‘s runtime in 2026, and fans will have to brace for the latest update.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE and USA Network have decided to up SmackDown‘s runtime back to three hours beginning with the Jan. 2, 2026, episode, which will emanate from Buffalo, New York.

Some fans were optimistic about the move in the comments section. “Well maybe they can produce better quality TV with another hour,” Cory Hays of BodySlam replied.

Another X, formerly Twitter, user is not as optimistic. “If they thought ratings are bad now, just wait,” they said. “3 hours is way too much content at a time.”

Why is WWE changing SmackDown‘s runtime again?

It's unclear why WWE is deciding to change SmackDown‘s runtime. It was shortened to two hours in August 2025 after going up to three hours in January 2025.

The move to three hours was initially made when SmackDown premiered on USA Network after jumping from FOX. WWE moved Monday Night RAW to Netflix beginning in January, and in turn, SmackDown moved to USA Network, RAW‘s old home.

Some did not like SmackDown being three hours long. They felt that it included too many montages and recaps instead of new matches.

Maybe WWE has learned its lesson. This time around, they may be better prepared for such a change. Hopefully, this means new Superstars can receive more attention.

As it stands, most of SmackDown revolves around Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. His ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre has dominated most episodes.

Someone like Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green should receive more screen time. The midcard on SmackDown appears underutilized, and names like Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Giulia, and Solo Sikoa may receive more screen time now.

Additionally, SmackDown has a new Women's Champion. Jade Cargill's recent heel turn and Bianca Belair's inevitable return should get a big spotlight.