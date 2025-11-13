We finally know which WWE stars are in Zootopia 2, the upcoming animated Disney sequel.

John McMullen reports that former WWE rivals and teammates, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, will voice “Zebra Buddy Cops” in Zootopia 2.

They are among the newcomers to the franchise in the sequel. The likes of Andy Samberg, Ke Huy Quan, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song also join the cast. Jason Bateman, Gennifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, and Shakira return to reprise their roles from the first movie.

Reigns, a cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has starred in several Disney projects like the Moana series, makes his Disney movie debut. Punk similarly has not been in a Disney movie before.

WWE stars Roman Reigns and CM Punk's movie careers

Reigns and Punk have both dipped their toes into acting outside of WWE. Reigns will appear in the upcoming Street Fighter movie as Akuma alongside fellow WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Prior to Street Fighter, Reigns appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Wrong Missy, Rumble, and The Pickup. Additionally, he voiced a character in an episode of the Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor.

Punk has previously appeared in horror movies Rabid and Jakob's Wife. He will soon appear in another horror movie, Night Patrol. He has also appeared in TV series Heels, Mayans M.C., and Revival.

Previously, Reigns and Punk were rivals. Reigns made his WWE main roster debut as part of the Shield, a stable that was originally tasked with protecting Punk's WWE Championship reign.

Punk would retire from wrestling shortly after Reigns' main roster call-up. Years later, he rejoined the company in 2023. Punk and Reigns took part in the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania 41. They participated in a triple threat match that also included Seth Rollins, another former Shield member.

Before their WrestleMania encounter, Punk and Reigns teamed as part of the 2024 WarGames match. They teamed up with the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) and Sami Zayn to face the new Bloodline: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, who also enlisted the help of Bronson Reed.

They have not crossed paths since WrestleMania 41. Currently, Reigns is on a hiatus from WWE. Punk, meanwhile, is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.