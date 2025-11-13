The Real Slim Shady is the real deal when it comes to his love for his hometown Detroit Lions. Eminem is there every step of the way, and now he is giving back in a big way.

Following in the path of another hip hop legend, Jay-Z, Eminem joined forces with the Lions to choose the talent to perform the Halftime Show during the Lions game on Thanksgiving, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The partnership, which includes his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, will run through the 2027 season. Every Thanksgiving, the Lions traditionally play a game against the Dallas Cowboys. For Detroit, that tradition dates back to 1934.

This year, Detroit will play the Green Bay Packers. So far, there has been no official announcement as to who will perform at the halftime show.

Currently, Detroit is 6-3 and tied with the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North.

In 2019, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation signed a $25 million deal with the NFL to help produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Since then, an array of performances have graced the stage before the largest audience for a single sporting event.

Among those included was Eminem, who joined alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar during Super Bowl 56. It became a landmark moment in hip hop, which was on the cusp of its 50th anniversary.

The unconditional love for the 8 Mile

Since he burst onto the scene in the late 1990s, Eminem has become a cultural staple. All the while, putting it on for his beloved Detroit, which was immortalized on screen in the 2002 cult classic film 8 Mile.

In every which way, love has extended to the sports teams. In addition to the Lions and the Pistons, Eminem has also lent his support to bringing the WNBA back to Detroit by investing in a bidding group.

The Real Slim Shady continues to stand up.