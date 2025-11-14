Before his final Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, the legendary WWE star John Cena has sent a message to his fans.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a message for his fans. Cena is going to make his last appearance on RAW after 554 matches on the flagship show.

“Over 23 years you’ve allowed me to have 544 matches on [RAW]. The most in WWE history,” Cena said. “My favorite match.. is my next one! Which will be our LAST ONE! Don’t miss our last chance to grace [the Madison Square Garden] ring as we say farewell to RAW live, Monday night on [Netflix] at 8pm ET!”

Judging by his comments, it sounds like Cena will wrestle on his last RAW. Last week, Cena was announced to give a promo to the audience. However, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupted him, leading to an impromptu match for the title, which Cena won.

Now, Cena may defend his Intercontinental Championship for the first time on RAW. With only a few dates remaining on his farewell tour, it makes sense that he's going to wrestle on his last RAW appearance.

When is John Cena's last WWE RAW show?

Cena's last RAW will take place on Nov. 17. The show will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cena has several iconic moments there, like his miraculous 2008 Royal Rumble return.

After this, Cena only has two dates remaining on his farewell tour. He will appear at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE later this month. Then, it's time for his final match.

A tournament is being held to decide his final opponent. He will face them at the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13.

It's an emotional time for Cena's fans. He has spent 2025 giving fans around the world one last chance to see him before he hangs it up. Now, he will retire from the ring for good.

During his farewell tour,Cena has given fans several iconic moments. He won his record-setting 17th world championship during this run, and he turned heel for the first time in two decades.