The Pacers might need Pascal Siakam now.

With Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam reportedly on the Indiana Pacers' radar, perhaps now might be the best time for the Pacers to pull the trigger on a trade for the All-Star forward. The Pacers find themselves in some testy waters after franchise star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a scary injury on Monday night.

Haliburton slipped while driving to the basket and immediately grimaced in pain while grabbing his hamstring. He couldn't put weight on his leg and had to be carried off the floor by his teammates.

Haliburton underwent an MRI on Tuesday and fortunately, the budding star will not be looking at a lengthy absence. The MRI revealed that the 23-year-old suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

However, with Indiana currently tied with five teams for the 4th best record in the Eastern Conference, a lot can happen in two weeks. Haliburton is the engine that runs this juggernaut of a Pacers offense. Without him, the Pacers could very well fall in the standings without their leader.

Trading for a two-time All-NBA talent like Siakam right now could help prevent a potential Pacers falloff without Haliburton. Indiana will have a ton of competition for Siakam's services, however. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings have the Cameroonian on their radar. With that, the Indiana Pacers must outbid them with their best trade package for Pascal Siakam.

Pascal Siakam trade Pacers must offer Raptors

Indiana Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Buddy Hield, Jarace Walker, Aaron Nesmith, and 2026 1st round pick

With this trade, the Indiana Pacers send sharpshooter Buddy Hield, wing Aaron Nesmith, rookie Jarace Walker, and their 2026 1st round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam.

This may seem like a lot for Indiana to give up. But stars like Siakam typically come with that kind of price tag in today's NBA.

It will be interesting to see whether this deal would be amenable for Masai Ujiri. But this could be the base package the Pacers can start with to kickstart conversations with the Raptors president. It wouldn't be out of the imagination to think Ujiri would ask for more draft capital and the Pacers have some more picks they can throw towards Toronto's way if they really like Siakam.

Indiana will need to tread lightly, though, as Siakam will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer. He reportedly wants to enter free agency and test the waters, so there is risk he could walk away. The Pacers would not want to lose several assets for a two-month rental of Siakam. As such, they need to ensure Siakam's commitment before doing a trade of this caliber.

Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith are both fixtures in their rotations. And though he isn't playing much, Jarace Walker still has plenty of upside as the 8th overall pick in this year's draft.

What Siakam would bring to the Pacers

Power forward has been the Pacers' weakest position all season long, so it's easy to see why they are eager to land Siakam. Obi Toppin started at the four to begin the campaign, but has since been coming off the bench over his last eight games. Head coach Rick Carlisle has since gone with a more defensive-minded big man in Jalen Smith to help shore up Indiana's defensive woes this season.

Siakam would be a massive upgrade from Toppin or Smith because of his ability to play on both sides of the floor.

The Cameroonian is a gifted offensive player who can be the primary or secondary scoring option on any given night. He is capable of creating his own shots, whether it be off the dribble or on the post. He would also be an elite target for Haliburton once the star point guard returns from his injury. Though he isn't very efficient, he is still capable of stretching the floor and making shots occasionally from beyond the arc. Likewise, Siakam would give the Pacers a secondary playmaker beside Haliburton. He has averaged at least 5.0 assists per game over the last three seasons.

On the other end, Siakam is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. He has the ability to step out on the perimeter to defend smaller guards and his length allows him to guard bigger players in the post. Additionally, Siakam is also a terrific help defender. He would be a great fit playing safety alongside an elite shot blocker like Myles Turner.