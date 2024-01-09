This is perhaps the best news the Pacers could have received given the circumstances.

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left leg injury against the Boston Celtics on Monday night and had to be carried off the court by his teammates. Shortly after, the team revealed that Haliburton had suffered a left hamstring strain and would not return the game. It was reported that the he would undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

The results of Haliburton's MRI were revealed on Tuesday morning and it is perhaps the best news Indiana could have received given the circumstances. Haliburton has suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring and is expected to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team did not provide any revealing details on Haliburton's injury, stating that he will begin receiving treatment and updates will be provided as appropriate. Although losing Haliburton for any chunk of time is bad news for the Pacers, there definitely has to be a sense of relief within the walls of the Pacers organization that this injury is not more severe given how bad it looked.

The Pacers have put themselves in a position to potentially make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 with Haliburton as the focal point of the team. After finishing with no more than 35 wins each of the last three seasons, the Pacers currently find themselves on pace to win well over 40 games this season. Haliburton has elevated the team to a new level and is the primary reason why Indiana was able to make it all the way to the championship game of the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

Going from budding star to All-Star, Haliburton has evolved even further as a scorer and primary playmaker this season. Currently averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists per game, Haliburton ranks 22nd in scoring and first in assists. In the league's first fan vote results for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the Pacers star received 1.3 million votes, the most out of any backcourt player in the Eastern Conference.

With Haliburton as the focal point of their roster, the Pacers have turned themselves into the best offensive team in the league through 36 games, as Indiana ranks first in the league in offensive rating, points per game, field goal percentage, and assists per game. Although their defense has struggled all season long, the Pacers' fast-paced tempo and scoring abilities has caused headaches for rival teams around the league. The Pacers, who could look to make a huge move for more talent at the NBA trade deadline in February, now have some major decisions to make regarding their roster in wake of Haliburton's injury.

In wake of this injury, it is safe to assume that the Pacers will turn to Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, and Bruce Brown to lead the backcourt. Second-year wing Bennedict Mathurin will now be the primary scoring option for the team with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined.