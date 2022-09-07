Pat McAfee joining ESPN with nifty College GameDay gig

Pat McAfee recently landed a deal with ESPN to join College GameDay, per Adam Schefter. Schefter shared a full report on the McAfee-ESPN partnership.

“Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay Built by The Home Depot as an analyst as part of a new multi-year agreement with ESPN. McAfee wil be a full-time member of college football’s pregame show, beginning this Saturday, in Austin, Texas before the Alabama-Texas game.”

Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay Built by The Home Depot as an analyst as part of a new multi-year agreement with ESPN. McAfee wil be a full-time member of college football’s pregame show, beginning this Saturday, in Austin, Texas before the Alabama-Texas game. pic.twitter.com/wIWGw4KhD8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2022

As Schefter mentioned, Pat McAfee will make his College GameDay debut on Saturday ahead of the Alabama-Texas game.

McAfee has made waves online through his show, “The Pat McAfee Show.” His show represents a genuine and unfiltered take on various sports topics. Additionally, he often brings in high-profile guests for interviews on his show. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared on the show a number of times. McAfee is also a professional wrestling announcer.

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter and kickoff specialist. He spent his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He established a reputation as one of the better punters in the league during his career. McAfee was selected to two Pro Bowls and was named as a First-Team All-Pro in 2014.

Viewers will be thrilled to watch McAfee on ESPN’s College GameDay show. However, there are ESPN employees who have already voiced their excitement about working alongside McAfee as well.

MLB insider Jeff Passan shared his reaction on Twitter.

“Officially teammates with @PatMcAfeeShow. I like the sound of that.”

Pat McAfee has an extremely bright future in sports media.