Pat McAfee's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. NFL players make a lot of money, and McAfee is a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. The punter was arguably the best player at his position in the game, but he retired early and transcended being a regular punter. He has gone on to have an extremely successful post-NFL career, and he has made a ton of money in broadcasting and commentating roles. Let's take a look at Pat McAfee's net worth in 2023 and how he has come to his wealth.

Pat McAfee's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Pat McAfee was born to be a star. He has thrived at anything and everything that he has done. Whether it was punting in the NFL, hosting his own sports talk show, starring in the WWE, or commentating on collegiate and professional sports, McAfee has always been successful, and he has made a lot of money along the way. Pat McAfee's net worth in 2023 is $30 million, according to sites including sportskeeda.com and Diario AS.

While McAfee has already accomplished a lot, his stardom appears to just be getting started. His show, The Pat McAfee Show, joined ESPN platforms in 2023. The Pat McAfee Show's debut under the ESPN umbrella was on Sept. 7, 2023. His deal with ESPN is believed to be around five years, $85 million, meaning his net worth is going to skyrocket in the near future.

Pat McAfee: Football career

McAfee played his college ball at West Virginia. He started his career as a kicker, earning the starting job his freshman year. He also became the team's punter by his sophomore season. McAfee was one of the most talented kickers in the nation. He made 58 of his 79 field goal attempts at West Virginia. He also made 210 of his 212 career extra points. As a punter, McAfee averaged 43.7 yards per punt in his career with 126 total punts.

McAfee's collegiate career warranted him a rare opportunity for a specialist: the chance to be drafted. The Indianapolis Colts took McAfee with the 222nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The team planned to use McAfee primarily as a punter but also in other roles, including kickoff and holding duties.

The punter quickly earned a reputation as one of the best players in football at his position. McAfee had a career average of 46.4 yards per punt. He never missed a game in his NFL career and had 575 total punts.

McAfee was much more than your average punter, though. He was known for carrying a little extra swagger compared to the average punter. He would often celebrate after good plays. McAfee also was more than willing to make a highlight play. On numerous occasions throughout his career, he made a big tackle after a punt/kickoff return, a rarity for a punter.

McAfee was also known for being creative in his kickoff abilities. He thrived with onside kicks. As a rarely athletic player for his position, he was even able to recover his own onside kicks.

McAfee was considered by many to be the best punter in the NFL, especially because of the extra traits he brought to the table, yet he retired after only his age 29 season in 2017, citing a desire to pursue his other passions in media. McAfee was also coming off of his third knee operation.

All in all, McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2014. He earned over $15 million during his NFL career.

Pat McAfee: Sports commentating career

After his retirement from the NFL, McAfee joined Barstool Sports and started The Pat McAfee Show. He garnered a massive fan base during his time at Barstool before leaving the company in 2018.

Before signing his lucrative deal to bring The Pat McAfee Show to ESPN in 2023, the punter turned media superstar had worked with the company before. In 2019, McAfee started as a color commentator on Thursday Night College Football broadcasts. He also became a full-time member of College Gameday in 2022. McAfee has even appeared as a guest on the ManningCast, a Monday Night Football telecast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning. McAfee was teammates on the Colts with Peyton. He has also worked with Fox Sports, broadcasting college and NFL football games.

The Pat McAfee Show has become one of the biggest sports talk shows in the world. Former NFL players A.J. Hawk and Darius Butler cohost the show with McAfee. The show had a four-year, $120 million sponsorship with FanDuel, yet in 2023, the program joined ESPN. Starting Sept. 7, the show is now broadcast on ESPN television, ESPN+, and ESPN's YouTube.

McAfee represents a new age of media. He has an in-your-face personality and no filter, something that has resonated with fans. He's known for wearing tank tops and chains, and he will say exactly what is on his mind, even if that means dropping a few cuss words.

Pat McAfee: WWE career

Pat McAfee has proven he is a man of many talents. This is illustrated by his professional wrestling career. McAfee is a master on the microphone, and that has translated to the WWE. He is also not too bad in the ring. He is a true entertainer, and he is always able to get the crowd riled up.

In the WWE, McAfee was best known for his commentating during SmackDown events. He has a 3-1 record in the ring.

McAfee is clearly a showman. He is outgoing and outspoken, and it is making him one of the fastest-rising stars in the sports world. Were you surprised by his net worth?