NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of rampant trade speculation as of late after his Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounpmo would be open to a change of scenery if the right circumstances presented themselves, which would mark the first time that Antetokounmpo would suit up for a team other than Milwaukee.

Recently, Antetokounmpo hosted a brief Q & A session on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, and one fan asked him who he would include in his all-time starting five for the game of basketball.

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, Antetokounmpo opted not to go with himself, instead listing Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James.

Of course, the good folks on social media were quick to break down how Antetokounmpo's list might tie into his potential trade destinations.

“You seem to be mentioning Steph an awful lot, are you trying to hint something Giannis?” wondered one fan..

Others spoke on the potential redundancy with two shooting guards in Jordan and Bryant both in the lineup.

“Kobe and MJ on the same team is a recipe for disaster,” wrote another fan.

A big offseason for Giannis

Almost immediately after the Bucks' season ended, fans began floating potential destinations for Antetokounmpo in a trade. Some popular names that have come up include the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, both of whom would figure to be a piece away from legitimate championship contention. As far as pieces go, they don't get much better than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, there is something to be said about how crowded the Western Conference has become with talent, especially in light of the Dallas Mavericks recently winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for at least a significant chunk of next season and the Cleveland Cavaliers flaming out in the playoffs, it's worth considering whether Antetokounmpo would want to stay in the East, where he'd have a much easier path to the NBA Finals.

Whatever direction Antetokounmpo and the Bucks choose to go, things should be very interesting this summer.