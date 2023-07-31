Can Patrick Mahomes continue his fantasy football dominance in the 2023 season? Patrick Mahomes has been a fantasy football superstar since bursting onto the scene in 2018. With his incredible arm talent, mobility, and ability to make plays in clutch moments, Mahomes has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football. As we look ahead to the 2023 season, let's recap his 2022 fantasy performance and project how well he could perform in the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes wins the ESPY for Best Athlete in Men's Sports. Last season he became the only player in NFL history to win NFL MVP, SB MVP and lead the league in both passing yards and touchdowns in the same season. pic.twitter.com/69wmF0jfHu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2023

Recap of 2022 Fantasy Football Season

In the 2022 season, Mahomes put up impressive numbers despite not having his star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who left for Miami. He finished the season with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and a league-high 41 touchdown passes. Mahomes proved that he can still produce at an elite level even without his top target. His ability to make plays with his arm and his legs makes him a threat to score fantasy points in multiple ways

Patrick Mahomes 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Mahomes remains one of the safest bets at the quarterback position. His combination of talent, offensive weapons, and coaching make him a prime candidate to continue his fantasy dominance.

While Tyreek Hill is no longer with the Chiefs, Mahomes still has a talented supporting cast. Tight end Travis Kelce remains one of the best at his position, and the Chiefs have a solid group of wide receivers, including Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and second-year wideout Skyy Moore who could have a breakout season this year.

I’m convinced Skyy Moore is going to have a breakout year. He’s got all the tools and, perhaps more importantly, he’s got the trust of Patrick Mahomes. His snaps will soar and the football will be coming his way. Skyy’s the limit 🔥 (📹 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hB3iGvX1Uz — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) July 10, 2023

What has been working for Mahomes throughout his career is that he plays in head coach Andy Reid's high-powered offense, which is known for its creativity and ability to put up points. Reid's play-calling and scheming create opportunities for Mahomes to make big plays down the field. As long as Reid is at the helm, Mahomes will have a favorable situation for fantasy success each and every year until Reid calls it a career.

Mahomes has been remarkably consistent throughout his career, posting five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and multiple seasons with over 37 touchdown passes. He has also shown durability, rarely missing games due to injury. This reliability makes him a reliable fantasy option. With him being one of the safest picks that you can make at the quarterback position his current Average Draft Position (ADP) is around 21.50 making him a late second-round draft pick one quarterback leagues but in a Two-QB or SuperFlex league, Mahomes should be going as one of the top picks in this year's NFL fantasy football drafts.

Expect Mahomes to continue his fantasy dominance in the 2023 season. He has proven time and time again that he can put up big numbers and be a difference-maker for fantasy teams. Mahomes should be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in fantasy drafts, and in leagues where multiple quarterbacks can be started, he should be a top priority. As many believe that Josh Allen and Joe Burrow can contend with Mahomes this season as the top spot at the quarterback position, it's to go with the man that's been there and done that time and time again and that's Patrick Mahomes.