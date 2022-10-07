Patriots’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots are off to a 1-3 start roughly a quarter of the way into the 2022 NFL season, and there’s plenty of blame to go around.

While several players and coaches haven’t been too sharp for New England to open up the season, one player in particular has struggled the most so far.

Here is the Patriots’ most disappointing player through the first four weeks of the season.

Patriots’ biggest disappointment so far in 2022

Patriots starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn has put up a performance that a player might have after getting paid rather than one who’s playing for his next contract.

Wynn has had a messy year as he has shifted from left tackle to right tackle. Before the preseason even began, Wynn ended a media session pretty abruptly after a tense back-and-forth centered around questions around his position change.

The right side of the offensive line struggled for much of camp and the preseason, too, and Wynn’s struggles have carried into the first four games of the regular season.

There was no better example of Wynn’s struggles than in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Packers. Beginning on the final play of New England’s second drive, Wynn had a three-play stretch in which he gave up a sack, committed a false start and then got called for holding. The sack was Brian Hoyer’s final play of the game because he suffered a concussion, forcing third-string and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe to enter the game. Not only did the consecutive penalties happen on Zappe’s first NFL snaps, the Patriots were pinned at their 8-yard line to open up the drive.

Wynn’s bad performance didn’t end there. Late in the first half and with New England driving, Wynn got wrecked on a pass rush by Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary, who made his way quickly to a blindsided Zappe. Gary’s hit forced Zappe to fumble the ball and leave the Patriots empty-handed as they were already in field goal range.

Following that play, Wynn was benched for much of the second half. He mostly only appeared when the Patriots trotted out veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to play him as a sixth offensive lineman. But outside of that, Wynn hardly played as Cannon took his spot at right tackle.

Sunday’s game could also be the last time the Patriots see Wynn start at right tackle for a bit. Cannon was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, and it’s clear that he has Bill Belichick’s trust from his first stint in New England, in which he was one of the game’s top right tackles for nearly 10 seasons.

Week 4 was the low point for Wynn in the early season, but he didn’t play too well in the first three weeks of the season, either. After a relatively clean pass-blocking performance in Week 1, Wynn allowed four pressures in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and two pressure against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Wynn isn’t alone among those who have disappointed so far for the Patriots. Jalen Mills looked like a true No. 1 corner for much of training camp, performing well against New England’s receivers and shutting down D.J. Moore in joint practices against Carolina. That play hasn’t carried into the regular season, though, as he has allowed 11 receptions on 17 targets for 173 yards, giving up a touchdown but has an interception. He didn’t play in Week 4 due to injury, but it looks like Mills might be overmatched as a No. 1 corner as Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones have performed better so far.

New England’s risk at linebacker hasn’t paid off. It relied on Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan to play big roles this season. Wilson has 11 total tackles but four missed tackles through the first four games. He was pulled for a little bit in Week 4 after Aaron Jones plowed him for extra yardage on one rush. McMillan had four tackles in Week 1, but gave up four receptions on all four targets against the Miami Dolphins. He wasn’t too impressive against the Steelers and was regulated to special teams work in Week 4 after missing Week 3 due to injury.

Even Mac Jones might be considered a disappointment if you had hopes he would take a step forward. Through the first three games this season, he had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) but also had five interceptions before suffering an ankle injury that caused him to miss Week 4.

If the Patriots are going to turn things around, it must happen soon, and they will need some players to step up.