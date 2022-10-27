FOXBOROUGH – Gillette Stadium was home to one of the most unusual scenes in the New England Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Mac Jones made his return and started after missing the previous three games due to an ankle injury.

By the second drive though, where the Patriots went three-and-out, the quarterback many Patriots fans cheered and bought the jersey of as a rookie last season booed him and cheered for his backup to replace him.

The fans got what they wanted after Jones threw an interception on his third drive when Bailey Zappe entered the game for the Patriots.

Patriots fans jeering Jones and chanting “Zappe!” was brought into the spotlight by several people, including Patriots players, following Monday’s defeat. Captain Matthew Slater, who’s the longest-tenured Patriot, shared an understanding for Jones and Zappe as well as Patriots fans and how they reacted to what transpired on the field.

“I would imagine that that is going to impact those two guys in their own way. And that’s certainly something that I don’t want to speak to. It’s challenging, and we’re humans as we play this game,” Slater said. “It is very challenging, but I have an understanding of the city that I play in and I have an appreciation for our fan base. Though they may be tough at times, they understand the game. They’re passionate. I feel like they respect what we do and they want to see us do well.

“Our fan base is entitled to feel any way they want to feel, cheer any way they want to cheer. That’s their right as a fan base. And you know, as an athlete, you have to understand that. It’s not always easy at times, but you have to understand that you can’t control the way the fans feel, or what they’re going to do on game day. So you know, my feelings for our fans are what they’ve always been. There’s respect, there’s admiration, there’s appreciation for how in touch they are with their teams and their athletes, and how much they appreciate what we do. And I know they’re hard on us at times, but you know, I think it’s just because they love their team.”

Back to work for the #Patriots. Mac Jones and Damien Harris did their thing, then some throwing drills for Mac. As for who's starting at QB this weekend, Bill Belichick said, "we'll see how it goes" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XcpYnPYbPe — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 26, 2022

The awkwardness of Monday certainly stirred a lot of headlines and attention about the Patriots’ quarterback situation. In addition to the noise the fans made during the game, Mac Jones was replaced by the rookie who was 2-0 in the games he started in Jones’ absence. However, Zappe Fever died down a bit on Monday as the rookie lost a fumble and threw two interceptions after leading the Patriots to two touchdown drives.

While several people wondered if the Patriots ruined Jones’ confidence as Zappe looked like a fourth-round prospect, Slater thinks the team is successfully turning the page on what happened in the loss to the Bears.

“I think the outside has had more dialogue about what’s going on within our walls than we’re actually having within our walls,” Slater said. “Which, there’s some irony in that. I think our team understands that Coach [Bill Belichick] is going to do what’s best for the football team, what he believes to be best for the team. Whoever’s out there playing quarterback, whoever’s out there playing tight end, receiver — whatever it is — we have confidence in them and we support his decision as the Coach to do what’s best for the team.

“I think we handled it well on Monday night, and I certainly think now, it seems like a nonissue. It’s not like you go here and these guys are talking about it and you go over there and those guys are talking about it. I think a lot of that noise has been created outside of our building, and we’ve done a good job of not buying into it.”

Slater gave props to Mac Jones too for how he handled the situation during the game and in the postgame fallout.

“I’m sure there’s aspects of this entire situation that have proved to be challenging for him,” Slater said. “We’re all human beings here. But I think he’s done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team and how he’s handled it. He’s handled it in a very professional manner. You say he put on a face [in his postgame presser]. I think that’s just who he is. I think he’s mature enough to handle this situation as best he can. He’s being a good teammate through it all, and I think because of that, you don’t get the sense of division or anything like that.”

He also gave credit to Zappe for how he handled the situation.

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team & how he's handled it" pic.twitter.com/oBychDMJ3x — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 26, 2022

“Kudos to Bailey for the way he’s handled it,” Slater said. “Our team, we need to be much more focused on everybody just doing our job here as opposed to who’s playing what and when.”

Before the season began, Slater said the Patriots’ are Jones’ team. He reaffirmed that statement on Wednesday.

“I still feel that way. I still have a lot of confidence in him as a player and him as a person,” Slater said. “I understand and I respect that question, but I think right now, we’re all doing a little soul-searching as to how we can play better football.”

Mac Jones will reportedly start for the Patriots on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets.