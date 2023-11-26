New England Patriots center and captain David Andrews stated why he's supporting Bill Belichick even after their loss to the Giants.

Bill Belichick's hot seat with the New England Patriots might have grown even hotter following their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, but David Andrews has his pick.

The Patriots center and captain gave a vote of support for his head coach following the 10-7 loss that dropped the team to 2-9 on the season.

“That’s my head coach, I believe in him,” Andrews told reporters following Sunday's game. “He brought me in this league. I’ll go down fighting with him.”

Andrews' vocal support of Belichick isn't anything new. He also voiced his support for the Patriots' head coach following their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, crediting him for even having the opportunity to play in a game in Germany.

It's certainly understandable why Andrews feels grateful for Belichick. The Patriots added him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and made him their starting center in 2016, allowing him to play a key role for two Super Bowl-winning squads.

David Andrews doesn't question Bill Belichick, Patriots' approach at quarterback

Entering Sunday's game, the big question was who would be the Patriots' starting quarterback. They reportedly split reps between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe during the week but Belichick never publically named a starter.

Jones eventually was tabbed as the starter, but he was benched after halftime of Sunday's game following two first-half interceptions. Zappe helped the Patriots score a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, but his interception in the fourth quarter allowed the Giants to get good field position for what would be the game-winning score.

As the messy situation at quarterback and how the coaches handled it could be viewed as the reason why the Patriots loss, Andrews didn't place any blame on his coaches.

“Those are coaches’ decisions,” Andrews said. “We all just have to do a better job, we have to play better as a football team. Turnovers, all that, it’s team-involved. We have to be better as a football team, better as an offense.”

Andrews and the Patriots will look to regroup following their latest disappointment. They've got the Los Angeles Chargers next week before playing primetime games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.