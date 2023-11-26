The New England Patriots opted to stick with Mac Jones as their Week 12 starter against the New York Giants, despite his horrific performance in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. It didn't take long for that decision to backfire, as Jones turned in an ugly half of football that quickly resulted in him getting benched once again.

Jones didn't do anything wrong for most of the first quarter, but ended up throwing an ugly interception right at the end of the frame that immediately put him on bench watch. New England's defense bailed him out by keeping the Giants off the scoreboard, but these sorts of mind-boggling interceptions have become all too common for Jones as of late.

Mac Jones one-ups himself with an even worse interception

Patriots QB Mac Jones surrounded by the mad emoji

There's really no explaining that awful pass from Jones, and there were immediately calls for Jones to get benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. However, Bill Belichick opted to stick with Jones, and he led the Patriots all the way down to the edge of the red zone on what was a very positive drive. Of course, that changed very quickly after he threw the ball directly to Bobby Okereke, which would set up a touchdown for New York.

Jones would take the field for two more drives to finish off the first half that didn't amount to anything before being replaced by Zappe to start the second half. Jones had a shot to hold onto his job this week, but it appears he has finally dug himself a hole that he cannot come out of. Now, the team has turned to Zappe in hopes that he can help them turn things around and pick up a victory over the Giants.