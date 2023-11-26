Head coach Bill Belichick tried the two-quarterback approach in the New England Patriots' Week 12 loss to the New York Giants.

Head coach Bill Belichick tried to pinpoint the issues his team is dealing with after another dreadful performance from the New England Patriots on offense, specifically from Belichick's options at quarterback.

After Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both got a crack at sparking the offense in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants, Belichick attempted to zero in on where his team failed. The longtime New England coach blamed “poor ball security on offense,” per MassLive's Mark Daniels.

“Not good enough,” Belichick continued. “Too sloppy on the ball security.”

After Belichick declined to identify who would start at QB in Week 12, Jones got the call. However, as he has been for most of the season, Jones was terrible in leading the offense. He finished his day 12-for-21 for just 89 yards, and threw two interceptions.

With the Patriots scoreless at halftime, Belichick, as he has done in several games this season, pulled the plug on Jones and turned to Zappe.

Things didn't get much better.

Nowhere to turn for Belichick

Zappe was gifted good field position after Randy Bullock kicked out of bounds to start the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, Zappe went six-for-six passing for 38 yards. The drive ended with a seven-yard touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson.

Those were the last points New England would score all game.

Zappe's final statline wasn't any better than Jones' — 9-for-14 for 54 yards and an interception of his own.

New England's futility stood out for two reasons. One, the Giants were without their best defender, Dexter Lawrence II, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury.

The other was who was under center for the Giants. While the Patriots' offense flailed about being led by a first-round pick and then a fourth-rounder, the Giants won for the second consecutive week with undrafted Tommy DeVito leading the offense