Is this the return of 'Prime' Ezekiel Elliott?

The New England Patriots are engaged in a competitive Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots have a 23-7 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott has not had the most productive day, but he did pull out a flashy move. His late-game hurdle likely triggered great memories for Cowboys fans.

Ezekiel Elliott defies gravity with a flashy move during the Patriots-Broncos game

Elliott received a backfield pass from Bailey Zappe during the 3rd quarter and proceeded to dash to the endzone. However, Broncos defenders likely were not expecting him to bust out this gravity-defying move:

EZEKIEL ELLIOT WENT FOR THE HURDLE & TOUCHDOWN 😱pic.twitter.com/onqAJiKOrQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023

Elliott hurdled over a Denver defender and proceeded to dive for a touchdown. Unfortunately, he did not make it across the markers for the TD to count, but his effort was awesome nonetheless. Elliott's move must have given Cowboys fans memories of his explosive early-career play.

The veteran RB has not had his best year with the Patriots, but his presence is still important to the team. Elliott has amassed 522 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries in 2023. As the middle of the fourth quarter winds down, he has 20 yards on 10 carries for New England.

The Patriots have had somewhat of a lost season after failing to achieve a winning record. New England entered their matchup against the Broncos at 3-11. Naturally, they are in last place in the AFC East. Nevertheless, winning against Denver would boost the team's morale.

If New England can hold on and get the victory, it will be a positive source of momentum for the team as the season winds down.