The Patriots need to figure out who is calling the shots in the 2024 draft, and who to target with a rare high pick.

It's feeling more and more like 2024 is going to be a transition season for the New England Patriots. Another campaign destined to end in single-digits wins, with a good chance of being the worst of Bill Belichick's tenure, is likely to bring about significant changes. The first order of business? Deciding if Belichick is going to be a part of the organization at all moving forward.

But regardless of who is coaching and GMing the Pats in 2024, what is undeniable is that this team needs an infusion of talent on one side of the ball specifically. An above-average defensive unit watched its efforts get sabotaged over and over by an inept offense in 2023.

So with a likely top-five draft pick, the Patriots have a golden opportunity to add elite talent to the offensive side of the ball. Who should the Pats be looking at specifically ahead of the 2024 draft in Detroit? Let's go over some contenders and how they might fit in New England.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Patriots are currently well on their way to a top-five pick, but the number-one selection? That might be tough, as the Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) have a better than 80 percent chance at locking up the top pick. In that scenario, we'll forecast the Bears (or a trade partner) to take QB Caleb Williams out of USC to kick off the draft.

That leaves the Patriots with Drake Maye as their quarterback of the future.

After multiple benchings and poor play, it seems safe to say that Mac Jones will not have his fifth-year option picked up. In that case, New England will need to find its next quarterback. A new coach might want to bring with him a veteran option with system experience, but snagging Maye might be too enticing a proposition to pass up on.

Among draft pundits, Maye is widely seen as a top-five prospect; Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid of ESPN, along with Pro Football Focus, all rank Maye as third in the 2024 class.

With prototypical size and the arm strength to make all the throws necessary at the NFL level, Maye is even preferred over Williams by some draft watchers. In two seasons as UNC's starter, Maye has thrown for 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions.

Whether it's Belichick or a new decision maker, the Patriots offense needs a reboot. Building around Maye seems like a fine strategy.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

As mentioned above, it's possible that a new coach wants to bring in a familiar face at quarterback to provide stability. If that scenario plays out, the new signal caller will need a better cast of talent surrounding him to succeed. Enter Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. is one of the most hyped prospects at the receiver position in recent years, with the pedigree to boot.

Harrison Jr. has racked up 1,200+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He hit the 100+ yard mark in eight of 12 games so far in 2023, and found the endzone in all but two games.

Of New England's five leading receivers by receptions, two are running backs and one is a tight end. The wide receiver room at Foxboro needs a total overhaul, but Harrison Jr. would be a fine starts to that construction job.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

With games against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets left on the schedule, it's not inconceivable that the 2023 Pats bump up a bit in the draft order. If that does transpire, and no quarterback or Harrison Jr. remains on the board, where might the team look?

The Patriots have sported one of the NFL's worst pass-blocking units this season. Surely that is a problem tangled up a bit with poor quarterback play, but the fact remains that the unit could use upgrades.

Fashanu is seen as this draft's top offensive tackle prospect, a day one starter in the NFL with excellent physical gifts and a player who is still improving.

Drafting an offensive lineman with a high pick is never the sexiest route for a team to go, but it's often a stabilizing move that teams do not regret. If the Patriots want to improve the foundation of the offense and build from the inside out, a player such as Fashanu would make a lot of sense.