As the Patriots close out their regular season, Bill Belichick's immediate future is still up in the air.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots had a season to forget in 2023. But as rumors fly rampant about Belichick's future, Robert Kraft has yet to make any final decisions for the Patriots.

Belichick and Kraft have not yet met to discuss the head coach's 2024 future, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Belichick is still planning on being a head coach in 2024. Kraft has spoken to numerous people within the organization on how to move forward. Still, numerous options from Belichick remaining in the organization to a trade are all on the table.

At 301 career wins, Belichick has the third-most in NFL history among head coaches behind Don Shula and George Halas. He is just 28 wins away from breaking Shula's record. However, New England's 2023 campaign was a step back in both the head coach's and the organization's goals.

Heading into Week 16, the Patriots hold a 3-11 record and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. It'll be New England's second-straight year without the postseason as they went 8-9 last season. Even when they do make the playoffs, the Patriots haven't advanced past the Wild Card Round since 2018.

That season actually saw the Pats win the Super Bowl. It was the sixth ring Bill Belichick helped bring to New England. Because of that success, he will always be revered as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history.

But as much as that is true, no one is arguing that things aren't going right for the Patriots. Robert Kraft and the organization are staring in the face of numerous changes. However, Belichick's future is one item that hasn't been addressed on the docket just yet.