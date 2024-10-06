The New England Patriots suffered a rough 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins at home to drop to 1-4 on the season, and head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about potentially replacing Jacoby Brissett with Drake Maye. Mayo responded by pointing out that the offensive unit as a whole has to execute better, while also pointing out that Brissett is taking a lot of hits.

“I will say, Jacoby's out there trying to do what we've asked him to do from the start,” Jerod Mayo said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “He's taken some big hits and you know, his toughness continues to show up. Execution from the entire offense has to be better going forward.”

Mayo was asked about the offensive functionality as a whole, and he said there was basically nothing good to take away from the Patriots' lackluster performance against the Dolphins.

“It was frustrating. Honestly, nothing was good,” Mayo said, via Zack Coz of the Boston Herald.

Brissett completed 18-of-34 passes for 160 yards on the day. The Patriots held the lead for a good portion of the game, but Miami took the lead in the fourth quarter, and Brissett was unable to get New England into the end zone on a late drive that reached the red zone.

Will Patriots move to Drake Maye at some point?

Expectations were not high for the Patriots this season, and there are some who believe that the team should not play rookie quarterback Drake Maye with the situation that is present around him. The Patriots' offensive line is one of, if not the worst in the league, and the offensive playmaker group is not much to write home about outside of Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots will host the Houston Texans next week, and it would be a tough ask for Maye to start against one of the best teams in the AFC, but it will be interesting to see if Mayo makes a move to his rookie quarterback at some point in the upcoming games.