After the New England Patriots placed Caedan Wallace on the injured reserve list on Friday, ruling him out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Jerod Mayo's defense and offensive line will be shorthanded. Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury this week, has been ruled out, per NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

“Patriots downgraded safety Jabrill Peppers to out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins,” Schefter reported. Peppers' disappointing update adds to the Patriots dealing with a string of injuries five weeks into the 2024 NFL season.

Jerod Mayo benches Rhadmore Stevens ahead of Week 5

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo benched starting running back Rhadmore Stevenson, which is just the beginning of a slew of changes ahead of facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Amidst his fumbling issues, Stevenson fumbled the ball four times in Week 4's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, giving running back Antonio Gibson increased usage against the Dolphins.

Still, Mayo won't be benching Stevenson altogether on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Had a conversation with Rhamondre and he won't be starting … I'll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward,” Mayo revealed via ESPN.

“We can't preach ‘ball security is job security' and still have him out there the majority of the time,” Mayo said. “I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win — especially with the team we have today.”

Caedan Wallace, the Patriots' offensive tackle, suffered an ankle injury early against the 49ers and is expected to miss at least six weeks. The rookie was the fourth left tackle coach Mayo deployed this season after losing Kendrick Bourne, Marte Mapu, and Sione Takitaki, but are close to returning to the field.

Bourne, who tore his ACL last season, returned to the practice field for the first time. Takitaki still has a way to go, as he's doubtful for Week 5, while Bourne and Mapu upgraded to questionable for Sunday's AFC East matchup.