By Conor Roche · 4 min read

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots fell to 7-8 on the season as their last-minute comeback attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals turned into a devastating loss, 22-18.

Here are the five Patriots players most to blame for what happened on Saturday.

Rhamondre Stevenson

This is likely the first time that the stud second-year running back has ever been on a list like this. But, when you make a blunder like he did on Saturday, it’s hard to avoid it.

The Patriots were just five yards away from pulling off a 22-0 comeback victory until Stevenson coughed up the ball at the 5-yard line down 22-18 with a minute left. Stevenson appeared to be trying to do too much on the play. He was looking to break tackles in a situation where he was already being wrapped up.

To Stevenson’s credit, his ability to play through the whistle has helped the Patriots far more than it’s hurt them this season. He also took responsibility for the play after the game too, saying he was “trying to do too much.” His head coach also said he wasn’t going to question him after the lone mistake.

Stevenson still struggled though for much of Saturday’s game outside of the fumble. He ran for 30 yards on 13 carries as he failed to get consistent positive yardage on most of his touches. Sure, the offensive line has some blame for that, but it’s hard to put all the blame on them when you make a game-costing mistake.

Tyquan Thornton

It looked like the Patriots finally let the fastest receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft class use his speed to make a play. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t rewarded.

On the opening drive of the second half, Thornton got open on a go route down the field. Mac Jones threw the ball as well as anyone could’ve hoped as he was throwing from the Patriots’ 39-yard. It looked like he hit Thornton in stride near the Bengals’ 15-yard line.

He couldn't make the catch but love that they took a deep shot to Tyquan Thornton! His speed is special! pic.twitter.com/S64lFAAcQm — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 24, 2022

But the rookie wasn’t able to haul in the grab. Thornton lost possession of the ball as he fell to the ground, turning a prime opportunity for the Patriots to a wasted one. They ended up punting a couple plays later and still searching for their first points of the game.

That wasn’t Thornton’s only miscue in Saturday’s game. In the first half, Jones appeared to be signaling for some sort of audible or hot route. Thornton wasn’t looking at the quarterback’s direction though, leading to the play being blown up on a third-and-6 and forcing the Patriots to punt.

Thornton finished with just one catch on three targets for eight yards in Saturday’s game.

Cole Strange

The Patriots’ first-round pick’s up-and-down season continued on Saturday.

After a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, Strange went in the wrong direction against the Bengals. He allowed four pressures and a sack in pass protection, struggling against defensive tackle D.J. Reader and the Bengals’ interior defensive line.

Glad we drafted Cole Strange in the first round pic.twitter.com/MbR0NRyAIg — Joe McNeely (@TheJoeyMcNeely) December 25, 2022

The sack Strange allowed came on another pivotal third-down play in the first half. Jones was sacked by Cam Sample as the Bengals defensive end beat Strange right at the snap, leaving the Patriots quarterback helpless.

Cole Strange beaten for a sack on third down. Mac Jones had Jakobi Meyers open on the left side but didn’t look his way. pic.twitter.com/o1tPrQWWmY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 24, 2022

In addition to having a hard time in pass protection, Strange was also the blocker responsible for Reader on what ended up being the most pivotal play of the game. Reader got a good push on Strange right as the ball was snapped on the play Stevenson fumbled. That allowed the defensive tackle to get into the backfield and get contact on the running back and pressured him into fumbling the ball.

As we mentioned earlier, Stevenson deserves the blunt of the blame for that play, but he wasn’t really helped out by his offensive line either.

Myles Bryant/Shaun Wade

Defensively, the Patriots didn’t play a terrible game considering the opponent and the fact that they held them scoreless in the second half.

But New England didn’t get good enough of play from its slot corners on Sunday. First, Myles Bryant either got beat or had a miscommunication that allowed Trenton Irwin to make a 23-yard touchdown grab over the middle of the field in the first quarter. Right before halftime, Irwin made another touchdown grab when he created enough separation from Shaun Wade in the end zone to score six points.

Stopping the Bengals is already tough enough when you’re dealing with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. But if their No. 4 receiver is making plays, it’s tough to come back from that.