New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones pleads his case that he's prepared and ready to start for an NFL franchise.

The New England Patriots may be looking at the future without Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, but Jones wants to keep his feet planted in Foxborough. Jones spoke on his preparation to continue playing with the Patriots and the improvement he's made in recent weeks.

“I feel like I’ve made progress these past couple weeks,” Jones said, per Khari Thompson at Boston.com. “I’ve been here early, left late. A lot of people would have just said I’m done and I’m not going to do that… I’ve worked out hard and put on 7-8 pounds of muscle in the last couple of weeks here. That’s where I’m at right now, and that’s why I’m looking forward to the next opportunity. I know it’s going to come, but as a quarterback and competitor you’ve got to be ready right? So, I’m going to be ready.”

The Patriots drafted Jones to be the starter moving forward, but the campaign didn't seem to work out for any party involved. Jones was a first-round pick after he showed his potential and talent in Alabama. He may have had a rough start to his NFL career, but he's continuing to keep a positive mindset whether his future is with the Patriots or not.

“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Kraft and his family and what they’ve built here and the Patriots,” said Jones, per Khari Thompson at Boston.com. “At the end of the day, a lot of that is out of my control, but I hope they realize that I’m going to compete and I’m going to do that wherever I’m at on any NFL team whether it’s here or somewhere else.”