Patriots’ Bailey Zappe reacts to Stacy’s Mom moment vs. Bears going viral

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe was seen mouthing the words to “Stacy’s Mom” on the sideline in New England’s Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. Albert Breer recently reported that Zappe confirmed he was indeed mouthing the words to the song.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even know how I know that song,” Bailey Zappe said, per Albert Breer.

Zappe is just 23-years old. Meanwhile, “Stacy’s Mom” was a single released in 2003 by Fountains of Wayne. Nevertheless, Zappe clearly knows, and seemingly enjoys the song.

Bailey Zappe also enjoys accruing playing time for the Patriots, and that is exactly what occurred on Monday night. Mac Jones returned from injury to start the game but was benched midway through. This led to Bill Belichick turning to Zappe once again.

Through 4 games, Bailey Zappe has record 781 passing yards while going 65-92 through the air. He’s also fired 5 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions.

Mac Jones opened the season as the clear starter. However, Zappe’s fairly strong play has given New England something to think about. Jones commented on the brewing QB battle.

“I think obviously, like I said earlier, definitely wanted to play better,” Jones said. “I just have to do better at my job, and that’s all it comes down to. That’s all I can control.”

It will be interesting to see who the Patriots roll with at QB next week. Belichick has yet to confirm a starter, but Bailey Zappe has a chance at getting the nod. We will continue to provide updates on New England’s QB situation.