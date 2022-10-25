Bailey Zappe made the New England Patriots fanbase love him even more during their Monday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears. And no, it’s not just because he played well after replacing Mac Jones.

Zappe went viral during the contest after he was spotted singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” of Fountains of Wayne while on the sidelines. Even better, it came right after he led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdown drives.

Clearly, Zappe wasn’t deterred by the moment and the pressure of taking over as QB from Jones. In fact, one could even say he’s enjoying it.

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. 💀 pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022

Now we’re not sure if Bailey Zappe is familiar with the song since he was only four when it was released–Zappe was born 1999, while the song was released 2003–but we can’t blame him for singing along with it. After all, “Stacy’s Mom” definitely has a catchy tune and lyrics.

As mentioned, Patriots fans and the whole NFL Twitter can’t get enough of the video of Zappe singing. A lot of people were already feeling the Zappe Fever with his play for New England, but after that viral video, he just gained more supporters.

Zappe is ice cold 😂 First he steals Mac Jones’s job then casually sings ‘Stacy’s Mom’ on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Gz1gb6qCJo — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 25, 2022

Bailey Zappe singing along to Stacy’s Mom Starting QB energy

pic.twitter.com/14ioUOXBbW — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 25, 2022

Throwing dimes and singing “Stacy’s Mom” after coming off the bench and getting a tuddy. The legend of Bailey Zappe grows. pic.twitter.com/fXpuipZLJl — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) October 25, 2022

The fact that Zappe's casually singing Stacy's Mom is killing me 😂😂 https://t.co/ZjymJdkjhB — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) October 25, 2022

True enough, it’s hard not to like Zappe even more after that. While the Patriots ended up losing to the Bears 33-14 as Bailey threw for two interceptions, the New England faithful will probably cut him some slack this time.

The Patriots play the New York Jets in Week 8. Maybe Zach Wilson can sing along with Zappe while “Stacy’s Mom” is being played?