The Bailey Zappe Fever continues in Week 7 for the New England Patriots, and Mac Jones might not like it too much with all the jokes and criticisms thrown at him.

New England sparked a QB controversy during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Chicago Bears after they took out Jones and put Zappe in. Jones actually threw an interception prior to that change, so fans couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

Bailey Zappe watching Mac throw that INT pic.twitter.com/jxvbU6P2rd — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 25, 2022

Bailey Zappe seeing that Mac Jones interception pic.twitter.com/IKBznGhi0p — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 25, 2022

Bailey Zappe after that Mac Jones INT pic.twitter.com/ZgEjCDVRrd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2022

Even worse for Jones, after his interception, the home fans at Gillette Stadium let it know that they wanted Zappe–with Bill Belichick eventually obliging.

Mac Jones throws an INT. Zappe Chants break out again 🥵 pic.twitter.com/luXbExL3J0 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) October 25, 2022

Bailey Zappe did deliver for the Patriots, though, throwing a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers right in his first drive. Naturally, the praise on Zappe kept coming, as well as the comparisons towards Mac Jones.

Mac Jones drives tonight:

Punt

Punt

Interception Bailey Zappe's first drive:

Touchdown pic.twitter.com/5DWq0W5Blz — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 25, 2022

This is not fair. Bailey Zappe is too good for the NFL. Illegal. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 25, 2022

Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones in the Patriot’s facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fmeCaRlkGS — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 25, 2022

Patriots offense before and after Bailey Zappe pic.twitter.com/PAq4hK9Kjy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2022

Some even started calling for the Patriots to make Zappe the official starter since he clearly fits the Patriots system better.

@baileyzappe04 needs to be the starting quarterback every game from here on out. @MacJones_10 just does not have what it takes to be a starter in @Patriots football. #LFGPatriots @NFL_MNF — Matthew Saunders (@MattySaundz1) October 25, 2022

ANY team that doesn’t have their QB situation figured out for the next 15 years should be on the phone trading for Mac Jones tonight — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) October 25, 2022

Zappe has been impressive since taking over as the starting quarterback following back-to-back injuries to Jones and Brian Hoyer. And clearly, he has connected deeply with the fanbase as the New England faithful keep calling for his name.

Sure enough the QB controversy will only intensify after Monday’s showdown. While the Patriots still seem committed to Jones considering that they started him against the Bears, the fact that he was taken out after his mistake could be interpreted as the team having second thoughts on his ability. Of course we might be overthinking it as well, but who knows?