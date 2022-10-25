fbpx
NFL Twitter can’t stop the jokes and criticisms after Mac Jones fail, Bailey Zappe takeover for Patriots

The Bailey Zappe Fever continues in Week 7 for the New England Patriots, and Mac Jones might not like it too much with all the jokes and criticisms thrown at him.

New England sparked a QB controversy during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Chicago Bears after they took out Jones and put Zappe in. Jones actually threw an interception prior to that change, so fans couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

Even worse for Jones, after his interception, the home fans at Gillette Stadium let it know that they wanted Zappe–with Bill Belichick eventually obliging.

Bailey Zappe did deliver for the Patriots, though, throwing a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers right in his first drive. Naturally, the praise on Zappe kept coming, as well as the comparisons towards Mac Jones.

Some even started calling for the Patriots to make Zappe the official starter since he clearly fits the Patriots system better.

Zappe has been impressive since taking over as the starting quarterback following back-to-back injuries to Jones and Brian Hoyer. And clearly, he has connected deeply with the fanbase as the New England faithful keep calling for his name.

Sure enough the QB controversy will only intensify after Monday’s showdown. While the Patriots still seem committed to Jones considering that they started him against the Bears, the fact that he was taken out after his mistake could be interpreted as the team having second thoughts on his ability. Of course we might be overthinking it as well, but who knows?

