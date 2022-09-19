Bill Belichick gives Robert Kraft gift after Patriots’ historic win vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was a milestone for owner Robert Kraft–and his team delivered.

New England pulled away with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh, which was Kraft’s 500th game as the owner of the Patriots. Following the game, Bill Belichick presented him with the game ball.

“Look, we’ve had a lot of big wins here in Pittsburgh – had a lot of big wins here. I think it’s fitting that this one comes on Mr. Kraft’s 500th game,” Belichick said as he gave the ball to Kraft while the Patriots players in the locker room roared in excitement.

Abiding by the request of several Patriots players, Robert Kraft addressed the locker room following the win.

“Thank you, all,” Kraft said. “I’ll tell you, our family has a chance – and I speak for [my son and Patriots president] Jonathan here as well – we have a chance to be in a number of different businesses and there’s no business like the NFL. We bring community together and we play like a team. No one can do it on their own. What you guys did here today is so sweet for my family, I thank you all. Doing it here in Pittsburgh is pretty special.”

As Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft noted, the Patriots have had several big wins in Pittsburgh since Kraft became the owner in 1994. They’ve won two AFC Championship Games in Pittsburgh (2001 and ’04) and won a third AFC Championship Game against the Steelers in 2016, going 3-0 in the biggest games against the team that was viewed as the premier team of the conference for decades.

Kraft’s tenure as the Patriots’ owner has brought so much unprecedented success that New England has accomplished more in 28 years than many teams have accomplished in their history. The Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins are tied for the most in NFL history, along with the Steelers. The nine Super Bowl appearances for the Patriots since 1994 are more than any team has in history, too.