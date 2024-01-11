Tedy Bruschi and others gave Bill Belichick his flowers

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are reportedly going their separate ways, according to reports early Thursday morning, and that sparked many reactions from former players, including Tedy Bruschi, who described what it was like to play for Belichick with the Patriots.

“Think of a wet towel,” Tedy Bruschi said on Get Up. “You take both of your hands and you right that towel. … That towel is the player. Bill Belichick are the hands that ring the water out. And the water is the talent of that player.”

Bruschi played for the Patriots from 1996 through 2008, winning three Super Bowls in that first dynasty era of the team under Bill Belichick. He was not the only former player to heap praise on Belichick after the news of him departing from the Patriots.

Former Patriots defensive back Rodney Harrison also spoke on Belichick's tenure during the broadcast for Sunday night's Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins game. It was not known whether or not Belichick would stay with the Patriots, but there was a sense that he could be leaving at that time, and Rodney Harrison gave Belichick his flowers in that moment.

Rodney Harrison on what Bill Belichick meant to his career. @Rodney_Harrison pic.twitter.com/i2ewrF9Y5z — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 11, 2024

Bruschi and Harrison are beloved Patriots who won multiple championships with the team, but former quarterback Matt Cassel, who led the Patriots to an 11-5 record when Tom Brady was hurt in 2008, had a message for Belichick as well.

You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024

It seems as if we will see Belichick on a sideline at some point next season, but it will not be with the Patriots, and that signals the end of an era.