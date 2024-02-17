Bill Belichick isn't a huge fan of the media.

This season, the New England Patriots sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape when it was announced that they would not be bringing back long time head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his time in New England but struggled to put together wins consistently in the last few years, opening up a vacancy for Robert Kraft and company that was soon filled by new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

During his time with New England, Bill Belichick was known to not be very talkative with the media during his press conferences, and apparently that had a trickle down effect to the players as well. Recently, former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to break down one example.

“I watched Bill Belichick tell Matt Light, and again I’m giving a little information, but Matt was a rookie and he loved to talk to the media,” said Vinatieri, per Pat McAfee on X. “Well he loved to talk to the media, and I remember Belichick one time saying, ‘Hey Matt I don’t want to hear anymore f’n words from you to the media. Here’s the thing if I hear another statement from you to the media, if I see another quote from you I'm going to fine you.' So the media’s in his locker, and guys are laughing because they're asking him questions, and he’s like sitting here, and he’s literally not saying a word.”

Although it may have come at the expense of embarrassment, it seems Matt Light learned his lesson.