Big Red has a big reputation!

There will always be a star in the middle of a dynasty and right behind them is the mastermind of the operation. Patrick Mahomes may have been the missing piece in the Kansas City Chiefs' reign over the league but a lot of credit has to go to Andy Reid. Colin Cowherd has a lot of belief in him. So much so that he outlined why he thinks Big Red is far better than the architect of the New England Patriots reign, Bill Belichick.

After Super Bowl 58, Colin Cowherd quickly addressed the talks of legacies and dynasties in his podcast. One of the most glaring things that he had claimed was that the current Chiefs head honcho already has a better career than Bill Belichick.

“If I look at Bill Belichick's career, it is overwhelmingly tied to one player. They were bad in New England before Brady, they were bad after him. He wasn't very good in Cleveland. We don't consider Bill Russell with 11 rings better than Michael Jordan with six. I think Mahomes is the best quarterback I have ever seen. I think Andy Reid is the best coach that I have ever seen,” he said.

Andy Reid's coaching career so far: Eagles to Chiefs

Reid started out his coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 14 years with that squad, he notched 130 wins with a win-loss percentage of 58.3%. Cowherd saw this and noted that Big Red still thrived despite not having as many talents on his squads.

“He's not tied. Donovan McNabb was a B-minus quarterback. He was always inaccurate, he's an athlete, not the ideal size. I just feel like Andy gave Belichick problems with second-tier quarterbacks. I think Andy is a better coach than Belichick,” C0wherd declared.

Since making the move to the Chiefs, a lot of success came his way. He now has three Super Bowl wins with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Not to mention, he also has a 71.5% win-loss percentage in his 11-year tenure with the Chiefs. Dominance is the name of the game when it comes to Big Red. Hopefully, they beat out the Patriots dynasty once it is all said and done.