Finding a franchise quarterback is probably the hardest thing to do in the NFL, especially in today's league. A close second to it though has to be finding a franchise coach. Over two-thirds of teams in the league have a current coach with less than five years of employment at their current team. And only five NFL teams, Kansas City, Seattle, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and New England have had their current coaches for more than six years. So many coaches have entered the league with dreams of leading their team to a title in the 100+ years of NFL history, and only a small handful have done so. And only an even smaller group can count themselves among the all-time coaching greats. Here are the top ten greatest NFL coaches in history, ranked.

10. Bill Parcells

Bill Parcells is often a fixture on any kind of top ten coaches in NFL history list. Yes his accomplishments are impressive, winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and making a third with the New England Patriots. Parcells also notably made the playoffs with four different teams during his time as a coach as well. But what truly seperates Parcells is his impressive legacy and coaching tree. Parcells' handprints are all over the modern NFL, with his disciples including Bill Belichick, Todd Bowles, Tom Coughlin, Sean Payton, and Mike Zimmer.

9. Tom Landry

For 29 years Tom Landry cut an iconic silhouette across Dallas Cowboys sidelines. Landry created one of the best teams of the 1970s, leading Dallas to five Super Bowl appearances in nine years. They would become champions of the league twice, but more importantly, during Landry's tenure is when the Cowboys would become the national and even global brand they are today. In 1978 the term “America's Team” was coined. And while Landry did not originally approve, it was his success and creation of the Cowboys into an NFL powerhouse that brought the nickname and popularity of the team and league to a whole new level.

8. Geroge Halas

“Papa Bear” himself. Perhaps the league's most iconic figure in the pre-Super Bowl era, Halas was around from the very inception of the NFL. The Chicago Bears' original founder and owner, Halas also served as head coach for a truly astonishing 40 years. During that time he watched the game change from “three yards and a cloud of dust” into a product that younger fans would maybe even recognize today. Even today, due to his longevity and success, he holds the second-most wins in NFL history, which is pretty astounding considering that others have had since the league first began to eclipse him. During his time as a coach he won six NFL Championships, and cemented the Bears as one of the league's best franchises of its early days.

The first active coach on this list, Andy Reid has certainly raised his all-time stock in his last decade coaching in Kansas City. During that time, he transformed a team that was largely a league laughingstock into its premier juggernaut. They've already made three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two, and look poised for more. But even before his time in Kansas City, Reid enjoyed a very successful tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles including four NFC Championship appearances in a row. Although he didn't ever reach the top of the mountain with the Eagles, he is one of only a few coaches in NFL history to make a Super Bowl with multiple teams. Reid already sits at number five all-time on the coaching wins leaderboard, and is only going up.

6. Paul Brown

Very few figures in NFL history are claimed as seminal figures in a team's history. Even fewer hold that kind of status for multiple teams. Paul Brown is that guy for the state of Ohio though. Starting off with Cleveland Browns, Paul Brown first co-founded and became their first head coach. By the way, can you tell the team is named after him? Then, he led them to 10 straight championship game appearances from 1946-1955, the team's most successful period in its history. That stretch included four AAFC (All-America Footbal Conference) titles and three NFL Championships. Brown finished his 17-year run with the Browns in 1962. That alone might have merited a spot on this list. But then, in 1967, the year he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he helped found the Cincinnati Bengals and would go on to serve as their first coach too. Brown coached the Bengals for eight years. They would quickly exit their status as an expansion franchise and become contenders after making the playoffs in their third season. They now play in a stadium named after him.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

5. Bill Walsh

Bill Walsh is the person most easily identified as the inspiration behind much of the pass-first offense seen in today's NFL. Having learned and coached under Paul Brown, it's only fitting that Brown's protégé would also earn a spot on this list. Walsh was the godfather of the San Francisco 49ers' rise to prominence and dominance in the 1980s. He coached the team to three Super Bowl titles while his groundwork proved pivotal in the two titles San Francisco would win after his retirement. Walsh's West Coast Offense was truly revolutionary, and its concepts are considered staples of modern offenses. From pass-first teams, tight end, and running back pass-catchers, to three and five-step dropbacks, it all goes back to Walsh. Very few people in the last 40 years of football history have changed the game as much as Walsh did.

4. Chuck Noll

This, I'm afraid, is where I must make the disclaimer that I am a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Please excuse the homer takes for the rest of this section. Chuck Noll is undeniably one of the best coaches the league has ever seen. The hiring of Chuck Noll on January 27, 1969 is the most important date in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He turned arguably the worst team in the NFL since its founding in 1933 into the best team to date in NFL history in the span of a few short years. Pre-Chuck Noll the Pittsburgh Steelers posted eight winning seasons and one playoff appearance. During Chuck Noll's tenure, the first true dynasty of the Super Bowl era was created. The 1970s Steelers won four titles in six years, a record not matched before or since. Noll was not only an unbelievable coach but also had an amazing eye for talent in the draft. Noll helped architect the greatest draft in NFL history in 1974. In that draft, the Steelers selected four future Hall of Famers, and that rookie class proved to be the catalyst that sparked the dynasty's first Super Bowl win.

3. Don Shula

The NFL all-time leader in wins. The man behind the only perfect season in NFL history. You cannot talk about NFL history without talking about Don Shula. Shula bagan his head coaching career with the Baltimore Colts. He led them to one of the last NFL Championships before the NFL-AFL merger, although this was after the Super Bowl era began, and Shula's Colts failed to win the Super Bowl. It wouldn't take Shula very long to get his next chance though, as soon after he moved to the Miami Dolphins. It was in Miami that Shula became a legend. Miami was the best team of the early 1970s, advancing to three straight Super Bowls, winning two. The crowning achievement was of course the first and only perfect season in NFL history. Shula was far from done though, as his head coaching career would ultimately last 33 years, and feature two additional trips to the Super Bowl with Miami in the 1980s.

2. Vince Lombardi

There's a reason we call it the Lombardi trophy. Vince Lombardi was the Green Bay Packers for nine years. And during those nine years, they had no equal. Under Lombardi, the Packers won five titles, three exclusively in the NFL, and the first two Super Bowls. Lombardi was a legendary motivator and leader, defining a lot of how we view football mentality today. He brought early running concepts like the “sweep” run into the league and used it to devastating effect. He saved a Packers team that was teetering on the edge of folding and cemented them as one of the league's most iconic teams. When you think of a football coach today, you are almost certainly thinking of an archetype Lombardi created and embodied.

1. Bill Belichick

Who else could have occupied this spot other than the man who has made professional football his personal playground for the last two decades. Sure, arguments can be made about whether it was the generational quarterback or generational head coach more responsible for the New England Patriots domination of the NFL for roughly 20 years. But the fact remains no head coach in NFL history has won six Super Bowls besides Bill Belichick. No coach has shown the flexibility around team building and roster construction that Belichick has. And you'd be incredibly hard-pressed to come up with a coach that has even remotely approached Belichick's ability for getting the most out of every single one of his players. Belichick has cemented himself as the standard all others should measure themselves by should they want to be great.