Bill Belichick, Patriots D faces stiff test vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens as injuries mount

The New England Patriots could be down a few starters when they take the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time in the 2022 NFL season on Sunday.

Eight players, including five defensive starters, are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Safety Kyle Dugger returned to practice Friday after he suffered a knee injury that forced him to depart the Week 2 matchup against the Steelers early. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) were all limited at practice for much of the week. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan didn’t participate at Friday’s practice due to a thumb injury and is also questionable for Sunday’s game.

All five players will likely have to play a pivotal role if the Patriots want to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense on Sunday. The Baltimore quarterback has gotten off to a hot start through the first two games, throwing for 531 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

New England’s defense looks to challenge Lamar Jackson and the speedy Baltimore offense. BB talks #BALvsNE on the Belestrator. pic.twitter.com/VoyvlHGA8N — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 22, 2022

Largely due to Jackson, the Ravens have scored 31 points per game to start the year – tied for the fourth-best mark in the league. They’ve done that without running back J.K. Dobbins, too, who is questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Dugger, Godchaux, Phillips, and McMillan though have helped the Patriots’ rush defense rank as one of the best in the league to start the season. New England’s allowed just 78 rushing yards per game, tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.

If the aforementioned players are on the field on Sunday (Phillips was last week after being questionable), Mills might have to play an important role in slowing down the Ravens’ passing attack. Unlike the Patriots’ first two opponents, the Ravens lack a clear top-end receiver. However, Rashod Bateman’s recorded six receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games and Mark Andrews has been one of the best receiving tight ends in recent years, so having Mills and Phillips on the field would be preferable for New England to help slow those two down.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also questionable for Sunday’s game. He returned to practice Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meyers had his knee tested on Wednesday and the tests came back negative, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The knee injury was originally sustained during the Patriots’ final preseason game on Aug. 26. Meyers has played the first two games of the season though and is their leading receiver, recording 13 receptions for 150 yards.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers spent today getting his knee checked out, per me and @MikeGiardi. He was a DNP at practice. Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Backup safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and special teamer Cody Davis (calf) are also questionable for the Patriots for Sunday’s game. As for the Ravens, tackle Ronnie Stanley is doubtful due to an ankle injury while corner Marlon Humphrey (groin) and corner Marcus Peters (non-injury related) are among those who are questionable.