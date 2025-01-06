When the New England Patriots fired Jerod Mayo, it came courtesy of a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills. However, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was having a quality time. He spoke on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and commented on New England moving on from Mayo.

“Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, Robyn Glaser, they are the decision-makers there,” Belichick said. “Who exactly does what and so forth. Mayo was hand-picked by Robert, but in the end, the decision-making is something that they have to comment on and identify.

“They are the ones who are really making the calls there. They're the ones that should comment on that. I really don’t know from the outside looking in. They haven’t called me and asked so I don’t really know.”

The Patriots finished the season with a 4-13 record. Although they were in a rebuild, they had a chance to capitalize on mistakes by other teams. The New York Giants won their Week 17 game, which put the Patriots in prime position to secure the No. 1 overall pick.

However, they squandered that away after a Joe Milton masterclass. It was great for Milton, and the team at that moment. Still, that win could have ramifications down the line.

Would the Patriots ever consider bringing Bill Belichick back after Jerod Mayo's firing?

The public discourse between Kraft and Belichick is well documented. The two men do not like each other. Both want to run the team in a specific way. Regardless, the Patriots won six Super Bowls with Belichick as the head coach. Despite their success, he moved on from the team.

Now, Belichick is the North Carolina football head coach. While the college scene is vastly different from the pros, it's another opportunity to be a head coach. Even with the opportunity in Chapel Hill, coaching in the NFL would likely suit Belichick best. Dealing with NIL, the transfer portal, among other things isn't easy.

Although he might have the job, he could be waiting for the perfect chance for an NFL job. One thing is for certain though: Belichick is a no-go in Foxborough, as long as Kraft is still the owner. No matter what, teams and programs across the country will be willing to wait for Belichick.

As it pertains to New England, they might have their guy. An NFL rumor says that the Patriots have Mike Vrabel as their No. 1 guy. Another former player could join Foxborough as a head coach. However, Vrabel has legitimate head coaching experience. No matter what happens, Belichick will sit back and watch whatever unfolds.