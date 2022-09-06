Patriots’ Bill Belichick provides promising injury updates on 2 offensive players before Week 1

Bill Belichick provided a pair of positive injury updates ahead of the New England Patriots’ trip to South Beach on Tuesday.

Both right tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Ty Montgomery will travel with the team for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins, Belichick confirmed.

“We’ll just have to take it day-by-day on everybody and see where they’re at,” Belichick said Tuesday in an interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show about the injuries to Wynn and Montgomery.”Hopefully, they’ll all make it. I think they have a shot. If they didn’t, like Tyquan [Thornton] didn’t, we put him on [injured reserve], but everybody else should have a shot so we’ll just see where they get to.”

Wynn’s been in and out of the Patriots’ lineup with undisclosed injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. He played in New England’s preseason finale against Las Vegas on August 26th, but missed practice time last week.

For Wynn, the 2022 season is likely the most pivotal of his five-year career. The 2018 first-round pick was moved from left tackle to right tackle this offseason, allowing Trent Brown to start at left tackle, and is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Wynn dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first four seasons of his career, playing in just 34 of a possible 65 regular-season games. He also hasn’t lived up to first-round expectations when he’s been on the field, grading as the 37th-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

NE’s main issues offensively this preseason were solo lapses on the OL. Rookie LG Cole Strange has impressed overall, but seemed to miss a couple assignments and struggled with balance. LT Isaiah Wynn was knocked back by power and missed a slot blitz (albeit from depth) in LV. pic.twitter.com/UoikRc9ldc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 30, 2022

The injury update on Montgomery is a pleasant surprise for the Patriots. The running back was carted off in the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, suggesting his injury was severe. Montgomery didn’t practice last week, either, but wasn’t immediately placed on injured reserve, suggesting he could return at some point in the first four games. The specific nature of Montgomery’s injury hasn’t been announced.

Montgomery was one of the unexpected standouts for New England during training camp and the preseason. Following James White’s retirement, Montgomery slotted into his former role as reliable receiver and pass-blocker out of the backfield. Montgomery recorded 17 rushing yards on five carries and a reception for five yards in limited preseason action.

As of Tuesday, Thornton is the only player on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster to be placed on injured reserve. New England hasn’t filled out the open roster spot since it placed Thornton on IR last week.