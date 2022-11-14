Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known, apart from the Super Bowl rings he’s won during his still ongoing illustrious career, for his football genius. He just appears to have the most complete knowledge of the sport itself. So, when he voices out an opinion about how games should be played in the NFL, it’s always worth listening to, at the very least.

Belichick spoke to reporters Monday and shared his belief that NFL teams should be able to spend unused challenges anytime. At present, NFL teams can’t challenge rules when there are only less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

“The rules are the rules, the competition committee and the league vote on the rules, so whatever they are, that’s what they are,” Belichick said. “I think that, provided that the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge, really, any play.”

Bill Belichick definitely isn’t the only head coach in the NFL who feels that way, but so far, that remains just a suggestion and doesn’t seem to be anywhere near influencing a change in the rulebook.

Belichick and the Patriots, who are 5-4 and on a two-game win streak, had a bye in Week 10, so they are now preparing for a return to action this coming Sunday against the New York Jets. Expect Belichick to hear that suggestion again in the future should there be an instance where he couldn’t use a challenge because of time constraints.