Amanda Belichick praises New England fans and their support of her father

On the heels of her father's full-page advertisement in the Boston Globe thanking New England Patriots fans for the support Bill Belichick received during his tenure with the team, Amanda Belichick offered her praise for the team's supporters.

Coming to New England has been the greatest ride! You win with people ❤️ https://t.co/8wiqIU4o0E — Amanda Belichick (@amandabelichick) February 4, 2024

Amanda Belichick sounded a bit like a football coach herself with her statement on X (Twitter). “Coming to New England has been the greatest ride! You win with people.”

Bill Belichick has been widely acknowledged as the greatest head coach in NFL history, largely as a result of his six Super Bowl titles. Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided to part company after the 2023 season as the Patriots finished in 4th place in the AFC East and missed the playoffs for a third straight season.

The Patriots won the AFC East title 16 times under Belichick. The former coach was able to team with quarterback Tom Brady to help the Patriots become one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.

Belichick, 71, made it clear that he wants to continue his head coaching career, but he was not hired after his separation from the Patriots. It appears quite likely that he will not have a head coaching position at the start of the 2024 season.

Whether he will be a viable head coaching candidate for the 2025 season has yet to be determined as Belichick will be 73 years old at the start of that season.

Bill Belichick's farewell message thanked Patriots fans for their support over the years, but he also poked fun at himself, mentioning his fashion sense and the tenor of his press conferences.