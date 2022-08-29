Chris Berman’s appearance at Patriots practice actually got Bill Belichick to smile

Bill Belichick flashed a smile on Monday. For those who are not aware, the New England Patriots legendary head coach rarely flashes the pearly whites. ESPN and NFL analyst Chris Berman’s presence at a Patriots press conference is what drew Belichick to smile and share the following reaction.

ESPN legend Chris Berman was at #Patriots practice today. Bill Belichick was pumped to see him at his press conference. "Boomer!! We are graced!" Just look at the joy. pic.twitter.com/Wn4Xo8hIAB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022

“We are graced,” Bill Belichick said in reference to Berman’s presence at the press conference. “You are looking good. Nice to have you. Honored, honored.”

He then called on Berman to ask the first question.

In all seriousness, this is an extremely rare reaction from Bill Belichick. One may argue that he smiled bigger here than he did after winning any of his six Super Bowls.

Perhaps the Patriots coach is loosening up this season. He was seen wearing a UFC belt and smiling earlier in the offseason as well. Belichick had taken the team to the UFC headquarters to meet Dana White and have a good time.

But Bill Belichick has still shown signs of his old self during the preseason as well. He unleashed on Patriots team staffers during training camp after they incorrectly displayed the number of proper downs and distance, per NESN.

“The team staffers running the sideline chain gang appeared to draw Belichick’s ire on multiple occasions. The head coach unleashed two torrents of expletives when the chains did not display the correct down and distance, prompting him to briefly pause practice.”

Some things never change. Next time Bill Belichick loses his temper, the Patriots just need to call Chris Berman to calm the head coach down.