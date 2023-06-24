The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from running back Dalvin Cook, and he's already receiving plenty of interest in NFL free agency. Cook has been linked to teams such as the Miami Dolphins. However, his recent social media activity will get fans of the New England Patriots excited.

Cook reportedly retweeted a clip from the Pat McAfee Show, with the discussion revolving around why Cook would be a good fit in New England, per NFL reporter Sophie Weller.

In the clip, Michael Lombardi explains why the Patriots should pursue him.

“I actually believe Dalvin Cook would be a better fit than (DeAndre Hopkins) for them (Patriots),” Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They need another back back there and I think Cook is one of those really good, change of pace, catch a screen go a long way, I think he will make a huge difference for the Patriots' offense with (Rhamondre) Stevenson.”

The fact that Dalvin Cook reportedly retweeted the clip is intriguing to say the least. It's difficult to make any strict judgments based on Twitter activity, but this will be something to monitor moving forward.

Dalvin Cook's free agency

Cook, 27, is destined to receive a lucrative deal this offseason. He's a player who can completely change the dynamic of a team's offense, which is similar to what Lombardi stated.

This past season with the Vikings, Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards to go along with eight rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he added 39 receptions, 295 receiving yards, and a pair of receiving touchdowns. His versatility out of the backfield is crucial.

The Patriots would benefit from a running back like Cook for a number of reasons. His presence could potentially improve Mac Jones' all-around performance, as opposing defenses would be forced to focus on containing the Patriots' running game. And it goes without saying, but New England would benefit from an upgrade in the backfield.

Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, there is plenty of competition in NFL free agency for Dalvin Cook. The Patriots, if they are indeed interested, will need to act fast.

We will monitor and provide updates on Cook's free agency as they are made available.