The Minnesota Vikings finally decided to part ways with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. As such, he enters free agency as easily the biggest name available and has already been linked to a number of teams, including the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

Hours later, Dalvin Cook went to Instagram and got all Dolphins fans excited with his post.

Dalvin Cook’s latest Instagram story is a picture of him celebrating… at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/vitHSx9DUj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

Yes, that is Cook celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play their home games. It's also worth noting that Cook played college football at Florida State, so a return to Florida is certainly an interesting option.

On top of that, everybody knows how much Mike McDaniel loves to run the football, and Cook would immediately be the go-to back in Miami with an offense that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill.

Cook has spent his entire career in Minnesota, although the writing had been on the wall for both sides to move on all offseason long. In his final season with the Vikings, Cook ran for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns on 264 carries and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and a pair of scores.

The four-time Pro Bowler should have plenty of suitors, but the Dolphins landing him just makes too much sense for both sides. This post on Instagram surely means something.

DeAndre Hopkins is another talented veteran that is on the market, although he has taken some time with multiple visits. As for Cook, he could do the same thing, but there is a path to him signing immediately with a team like the Dolphins.