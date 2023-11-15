New England Patriots defensive captain Deatrich Wise explained why he's backing Mac Jones after he was benched on Sunday.

There's been a lot of outside chatter that the New England Patriots should move on from quarterback Mac Jones after he was benched for a third time this season in their Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But Deatrich Wise is shutting down that noise.

The Patriots' defensive captain told reporters Tuesday why he's standing by Jones.

“We still believe in him. There are a lot of tough things going on but he's doing a great job handling the criticism that is coming his way,” Wise said of Jones. “We, as a team, support him and are behind him. We'll continue to be behind him until the season is done.”

Jones was benched in Sunday's game after he threw a back-breaking interception, missing an open Mike Gesicki by at least a few yards in the end zone as they trailed by four before losing, 10-6. The interception was Jones' 10th of the year, which is the second-most in the league this season and part of the reason why they're 2-8 on the year.

New England opted to pull Jones after that pick, putting in Bailey Zappe for its final drive as the backup also threw an interception that sealed the win for Indianapolis.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn't said whether or not Jones will be the Patriots' starting quarterback moving forward after benching him for a third time this season. However, he didn't immediately say that Jones would be the team's starting quarterback either, like he did the last two times, a possible indication that he's finished as the team's starter.

Deatrich Wise also defended Patriots coach Bill Belichick

In addition to supporting Jones, Wise gave his defense of Belichick amid discussion of the coach being on the hot seat.

“I've always told everyone that Bill is a great, great coach. This is a tough season and we have a bad record, but we don't have a bad team,” he said.

The Patriots will get some time off now before deciding what they'll do prior to their next game against the New York Giants in Week 12. Wise had a message for what he wants his teammates to do during the bye week.

“I always tell guys just to get away for a little bit,” Wise said. “We know how intense mentally and physically that this NFL season can be on the body, mind and the emotional state. Use this time to get away and get away from football, Think about your self health.”