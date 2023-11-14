New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick once again wouldn't provide a clear answer on who the starting QB is after benching Mac Jones

After benching quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, coach Bill Belichick would not say if Jones will remain the starter going forward.

“We have a lot of things to work on this week as a team,” Belichick said. “We’ll work through those. That is what we are going to do this week,” via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

As the Patriots attempted to score a touchdown that would have given them the lead, Jones threw an interception in the Red Zone that ruined any chance of putting up points on that drive. New England sent in backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on the final drive with a minute and fifty-one seconds left. Zappe led the Patriots to a few first downs, before throwing a game-sealing interception.

Overall on the day, Mac Jones went 15-20 for 170 yards with zero interceptions and the interception. Though his completion percentage was good, the offense was only able to put up six points and could not get into the end zone. Jones has simply been ineffective for most of this season along with the Patriots offense. While he has limited talent around him, he's averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He also is second in the NFL in interceptions with 10.

Now the question for Belichick is if Zappe will provide a better spark over the next few weeks. Zappe went 3-7 for 25 yards and that interception on the final drive, but could maybe benefit from the Patriots needing a change up.

Whoever is named the starter will face the New York Giants after the Patriots' bye.