Published November 29, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty has pretty much seen it all over the course of his 13-year NFL career. He got a look at something new on Monday, though.

McCourty is set to play in his 200th NFL game when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. During his press conference on Monday, McCourty was in the middle of talking about how to stop Josh Allen and the Bills’ elite offensive attack when he was interrupted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and teammate Matthew Slater.

“We don’t usually give personal lauding to anyone,” Kraft said. “But special achievements made by special people deserve special recognition. On Thursday night, Devin McCourty will appear in his 200th NFL game. Every game he has appeared in, he has started for the last 13 years. So I want to be the first to congratulate you.”

Kraft then presented McCourty with a framed picture, which was made of puzzle pieces with each piece having a picture from one of his previous 199 games. He added, “On Thursday night, he’ll become the 90th player in NFL history to start 200 NFL games. He’ll become just the 24th player in NFL history to play 200 games for one team. And he’ll just become the third player in Patriots franchise history to do that. He’s been a captain for this team for the last 11 years.

“I can’t think of a better leader or ambassador for the team, except for maybe the guy on my left (Slater) who wanted to hear this, but I want to thank Devin and congratulate him and tell him how special it is to all of us.”

A video tribute for Devin McCourty also played in the press room, with several people congratulating him on the accomplishment. A few familiar faces were a part of the tribute, including Vince Wilfork, Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, and McCourty’s twin brother, Jason.

“I’m just enjoying it, man,” McCourty said of the tribute. “I did not expect that at all. I came in here as a young pup, and accomplishments didn’t matter — individual accomplishments. But it’s been a heck of a journey. I’m enjoying every moment of it, and a lesson I learned from my brother, from (former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty), is just enjoy the moment. Don’t think of anything else but stay present and be in the moment.”

McCourty’s focus turned back to the Bills soon after the recognition from Kraft, and there’s one way he’d like to celebrate his 200th game.

“I think what would be cool for the 200th game would be a win, so that’ll be the focus,” McCourty said.