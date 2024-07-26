The New England Patriots are keeping one of their core defenders around. Veteran defensive back Jabrill Peppers has been a key figure in the team’s defense last season. Now, the Patriots are rewarding him with a new deal. Ari Meirov reports that Peppers has signed a new contract worth $24 million.

“The #Patriots and versatile DB Jabrill Peppers have reached agreement on a 3-year extension worth $24M with upside to $30M, per @FieldYates. New England rewards yet another highly productive player.”

More to come shortly.