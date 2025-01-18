The New England Patriots are going through some rather big changes in their front office, with Robyn Glaser, the executive vice president of football business, stepping down after 18 years with the team, per Adam Schefter. She has held a bunch of high-level roles over the years, and although she is leaving, she will stay on until mid-February to help with the transition. Her timing couldn’t be more crucial, though, as the Patriots are heading into an offseason full of shifts, especially with Mike Vrabel taking over as the new head coach.

New England hired Vrabel as head coach on Sunday, after he spent six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel compiled a 54-45 record with the Titans, guiding them to three playoff appearances, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. The Patriots made this move after parting ways with Jerod Mayo, who coached for just one season, finishing with a 4-13 record and last place in the AFC East. Vrabel's hiring is part of a broader reshuffling, with changes coming to both the coaching staff and front office.

Glaser first joined the Patriots back in 2007 as a senior adviser to ownership, right in the middle of the “Spygate” controversy when the team was accused of filming opposing teams' signals. That whole situation led to the loss of a first-round draft pick in 2008, so it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing from the start. But Glaser was quick to climb the ladder, taking on more and more responsibility in business affairs, legal stuff, compliance, and negotiations with the league.

In 2011, the team named her vice president, and by 2018, she became senior vice president. In 2022, she took on her most recent role, overseeing all football-related operations and administrative tasks, including managing the football department’s budget, expenses, and business deals. She also worked closely on legal matters to make sure the team stayed in line with the league’s rules. Beyond the business side, she helped players with off-field projects, like starting charities and supporting social justice initiatives.

The Patriots have a lot to figure out moving ahead. With Robyn Glaser leaving, it just adds salt to the wounds. They have hired their third coach in three years, have a top-five draft pick, and a $130 million cap space to work with. Now that Vrabel’s in charge, they’re hoping to improve after a disastrous 2024 season where both the offense and defense were a struggle, ranking way down the list in both.