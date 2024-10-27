There’s no love lost between most New England Patriots fans and the New York Yankees. While the NFL’s franchise tied with the Green Bay Packers for the most Super Bowl victories with six titles, the Patriots hosted the New York Jets in Week 8’s matchup, a “Yankees suck” chant broke out at Gillette Stadium. The majority of Boston Red Sox fans also root for the Patriots. The Yankees, currently in the World Series, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 after losing the series opener 4-2, will take the field for Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday.

During the tail-end of the Patriots’ 25-22 win over the Jets, fans decided it was appropriate to belittle one New York professional team via chant. At the same time, New England put the finishing touches on beating another, per the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

“[A] “Yankees suck” chant breaks out as Patriots fans file out of Gillette,” Volin reported.

The Patriots improved to 2-6 in the 2024 NFL season. However, head coach Jerod Mayo had to turn to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to lead his offense when his starting quarterback, Drake Maye, exited the game in the first half and was eventually ruled out for the game.

Drake Maye was ruled out after suffering a concussion versus Jets

After throwing a 17-yard touchdown on the New England Patriots’ second drive, Drake Maye sustained a concussion against the New York Jets. The rookie quarterback will undergo tests to determine his long-term availability. In what was perhaps Maye’s best performance of the regular season thus far, the upcoming week will decide which direction Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo will turn to for Week 9’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

For now, the first-year head coach will enjoy the second win of his coaching career since the Patriots upset the Bengals in his season opener. However, he wasn’t afraid to call out league officials on what he considered a “questionable” play against his rookie QB.

The hit took Maye out of the game. After the game, Mayo says he spoke to the referees about it, per Patriots.com’s Alexandra Francisco.

“They didn’t call it. I had conversations with (the refs) the entire game,” Mayo said. “I thought some of the calls were questionable, but we’ll have to go back to the tape to look at it.”

Mayo also revealed how badly Maye wanted back in when the two spoke at halftime. However, due to NFL protocol, the Patriots weren’t able to do that.